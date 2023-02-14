Telesys Info-Infra (I) standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 25.70 crore

Net profit of Telesys Info-Infra (I) rose 700.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.7021.06 22 OPM %4.36-2.99 -PBDT1.120.11 918 PBT1.100.11 900 NP0.880.11 700

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

