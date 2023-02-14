Telesys Info-Infra (I) standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 25.70 croreNet profit of Telesys Info-Infra (I) rose 700.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.7021.06 22 OPM %4.36-2.99 -PBDT1.120.11 918 PBT1.100.11 900 NP0.880.11 700
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
