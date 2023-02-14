Telesys Info-Infra (I) standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 25.70 crore

Net profit of Telesys Info-Infra (I) rose 700.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.7021.064.36-2.991.120.111.100.110.880.11

