TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 12306.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.14% to Rs 1235.00 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers rose 12306.59% to Rs 112.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.14% to Rs 1235.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1072.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1235.001072.65 15 OPM %23.178.44 -PBDT245.1659.25 314 PBT174.121.74 9907 NP112.900.91 12307

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

