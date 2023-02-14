Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HomeFirst raises its maiden green housing focused long-term debt from IFC
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on signing agreement with HDFC Capital Advisors
Uniza and Generic Aadhaar join hands for a vision to expand coverage of affordable medicines for the masses
Novamax launches premium quality and durable industrial air coolers at an affordable rate
India's first tech-enabled affordable specialty coffee brand eyes PAN-India expansion
-
Sales decline 99.07% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Ladam Affordable Housing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 99.07% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.011.08 -99 OPM %-500.008.33 -PBDT-0.010.07 PL PBT-0.010.07 PL NP-0.010.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU