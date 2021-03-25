RBL Bank allots 11,710 equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank has allotted 11,710 (Eleven Thousand Seven Hundred and Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees, on 24 March 2021 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has increased from 59,80,08,688 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 5,980,086,880 to 59,80,20,398 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 5,980,203,980.

