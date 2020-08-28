Partani Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Simplex Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NACL Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NACL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PTC India consolidated net profit declines 25.90% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Partani Appliances reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.340.30 13 OPM %2.940 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU