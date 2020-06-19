Delta Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Delta Industrial Resources standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2019 quarter
Focus Industrial Resources reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Delta jet dumps fuel on California school playground
Delta Airlines Applies for US Aid Amid Expectations of a 90% Drop Revenue
Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 8.98% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.64 croreNet Loss of Delta Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.40% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.640 0 0.646.04 -89 OPM %-35.940 --53.13-8.11 - PBDT-0.16-0.40 60 -0.01-0.14 93 PBT-0.16-0.40 60 -0.01-0.14 93 NP-0.12-0.33 64 -0.01-0.14 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU