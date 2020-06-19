Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.05% to Rs 1089.89 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 77.88% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.05% to Rs 1089.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1363.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 84.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 6832.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6603.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1089.891363.286832.566603.25-3.27-4.001.551.24-40.58-0.16120.76124.53-81.05-18.21-29.8257.302.9913.52-0.6984.82

