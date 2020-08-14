JUST IN
Themis Medicare standalone net profit rises 122.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 48.49 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare rose 122.92% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.4951.33 -6 OPM %25.3514.63 -PBDT9.664.40 120 PBT7.622.33 227 NP5.642.53 123

