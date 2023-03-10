MLR Auto partners with Revfin Services to offer electric vehicle financing

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia Ent spurts on proposing to acquire Revolt Motors
FAME-II Supports 7,66,478 Electric Vehicles Till 19th December
Greaves Electric Mobility to accelerate EV development with Siemens Xcelerator
Tata Motors wins order for 200 e-buses to be operated in J&K
Barometers trade with significant losses; PSU banks in demand
-
MLR Auto, an associate company of Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), has entered into an agreement with Revfin Services (Revfin), an advanced digital consumer lending platform that makes getting a loan convenient and accessible to all individuals. The fintech platform has its own NBFC to issue the loan amount using non-traditional data and the three key techniques - Biometrics, Psychometrics and Gamification, that focus on financing commercial electric vehicles for individual drivers & it is conveniently delivered digitally through an App.
With this, GEMPL aims to accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers by the bottom-of-pyramid customers, for whom savings offered by EVs are an important factor that impacts their livelihood. Electric 3-wheelers for passenger and cargo mobility have a big role to play in driving sustainable last-mile mobility across India. This partnership with an electric vehicle financing entity marks the first of its kind for the company's E3W portfolio and will initially take effect in North and East India, with plans to expand nationwide in the near future.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU