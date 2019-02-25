Thomas Cook India Group acquires Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging

Group announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in Digiphoto Entertainment (DEI), one of the world's leading solutions and services providers at an enterprise value of US $40.6 Million (Rs 289 crores).

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The acquisition marks the Group's entry into an adjacent sector, complementary to its travel & travel related services portfolio and is both PAT and free cash accretive from day one.

Established in 2004, Digiphoto Entertainment is a technology driven company with offices in Singapore, Dubai, Mumbai, Orlando, Hong Kong and DEI focuses on imaging solutions for the attractions industry with a robust end-to-end turnkey model by providing equipment, software, talent and operational expertise consultation to its business partners.

