Thomas Cook India Group acquires Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging

Thomas Cook India Group announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), one of the world's leading imaging solutions and services providers at an enterprise value of US $40.6 Million (Rs 289 crores).

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The acquisition marks the Thomas Cook India Group's entry into an adjacent sector, complementary to its travel & travel related services portfolio and is both PAT and free cash accretive from day one.

Established in 2004, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging is a technology driven company with offices in Singapore, Dubai, Mumbai, Orlando, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur. DEI focuses on imaging solutions for the attractions industry with a robust end-to-end turnkey model by providing equipment, software, talent and operational expertise consultation to its business partners.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 17:22 IST

