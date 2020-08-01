JUST IN
Thomas Scott India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 7.61 crore

Net Loss of Thomas Scott India reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 21.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.616.49 17 21.7621.62 1 OPM %2.50-7.55 --3.77-2.50 - PBDT-0.03-0.63 95 -1.60-1.11 -44 PBT-0.10-0.66 85 -1.88-1.16 -62 NP-0.11-0.67 84 -1.93-1.22 -58

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 12:42 IST

