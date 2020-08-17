Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Quess Corp Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2020.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd spiked 11.44% to Rs 785 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 68246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17171 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd soared 9.17% to Rs 398.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21609 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd surged 7.56% to Rs 140.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd advanced 6.38% to Rs 543.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3645 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd added 6.36% to Rs 16.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

