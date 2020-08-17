Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 64890 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 25.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2535 shares

Sun TV Network Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 August 2020.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 64890 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 25.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2535 shares. The stock slipped 0.46% to Rs.1,205.70. Volumes stood at 1907 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd recorded volume of 6.58 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.422.70. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 53943 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9491 shares. The stock gained 14.17% to Rs.804.20. Volumes stood at 8399 shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd recorded volume of 21.45 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.51% to Rs.91.50. Volumes stood at 8.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 26025 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7277 shares. The stock increased 6.05% to Rs.835.00. Volumes stood at 39433 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)