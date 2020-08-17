JUST IN
Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Sun TV Network Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 August 2020.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 64890 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 25.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2535 shares. The stock slipped 0.46% to Rs.1,205.70. Volumes stood at 1907 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd recorded volume of 6.58 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.422.70. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 53943 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9491 shares. The stock gained 14.17% to Rs.804.20. Volumes stood at 8399 shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd recorded volume of 21.45 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.51% to Rs.91.50. Volumes stood at 8.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 26025 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7277 shares. The stock increased 6.05% to Rs.835.00. Volumes stood at 39433 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 11:00 IST

