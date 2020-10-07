Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2020.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd soared 14.92% to Rs 1016.1 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13958 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd spiked 6.62% to Rs 2078.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16576 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd surged 6.25% to Rs 47.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd jumped 6.16% to Rs 2117.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6670 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup spurt 5.20% to Rs 1397.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

