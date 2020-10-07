Consumer Durables stocks move up

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 493.63 points or 2.05% at 24599.52 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.18%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.25%),Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.78%),V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.7%),Blue Star Ltd (up 0.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.32%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.3%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.98%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.91%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.53%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 246.35 or 0.62% at 39820.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.85 points or 0.35% at 11703.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 13.93 points or 0.09% at 15124.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.83 points or 0.1% at 5005.83.

On BSE,817 shares were trading in green, 928 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)