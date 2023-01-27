JUST IN
Dr. Reddy's launches Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in US market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Dr. Reddy's Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U. S. market, following the approval by the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Durezol brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in Nov 2022 according to IQVIA.

Dr. Reddy's Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:06 IST

