Dr. Reddy's launches Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in US market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Dr. Reddy's Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U. S. market, following the approval by the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Durezol brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in Nov 2022 according to IQVIA.

Dr. Reddy's Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

