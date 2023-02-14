Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 14.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 36.16% in the September 2022 quarter
LTI Mindtree bags contract from UK's water utility Yorkshire Water
Ambuja Cement and ACC establish leadership in water positivity
Va Tech Wabag hits 52 week high on arm receiving order Rs 260 cr
Rigo Water Filtration wins Indian Social Impact Award for Best Safe Drinking Water Initiative of 2022-23
-
Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 497.07 croreNet profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 14.16% to Rs 25.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 497.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 411.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales497.07411.87 21 OPM %6.788.79 -PBDT39.1944.19 -11 PBT34.9840.40 -13 NP25.9530.23 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU