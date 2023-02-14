Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 14.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 497.07 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 14.16% to Rs 25.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 497.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 411.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.497.07411.876.788.7939.1944.1934.9840.4025.9530.23

