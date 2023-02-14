JUST IN
Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 14.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 497.07 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 14.16% to Rs 25.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 497.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 411.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales497.07411.87 21 OPM %6.788.79 -PBDT39.1944.19 -11 PBT34.9840.40 -13 NP25.9530.23 -14

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:21 IST

