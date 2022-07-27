Tierra Agrotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2022.

Tierra Agrotech Ltd crashed 7.97% to Rs 147.25 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1359 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 98.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3605 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd lost 5.64% to Rs 63.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2940 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd slipped 5.52% to Rs 19.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18703 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 130.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1453 shares in the past one month.

