Tierra Agrotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 262.50% in the December 2021 quarter
SC Agrotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2021 quarter
SC Agrotech standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2022.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2022.
Tierra Agrotech Ltd crashed 7.97% to Rs 147.25 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1359 shares in the past one month.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 98.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3605 shares in the past one month.
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd lost 5.64% to Rs 63.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2940 shares in the past one month.
Vaswani Industries Ltd slipped 5.52% to Rs 19.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18703 shares in the past one month.
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 130.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1453 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU