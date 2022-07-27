Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 7.14 points or 0.19% at 3675.44 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 4.13%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.75%),PTC India Ltd (down 0.64%),SJVN Ltd (down 0.53%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.35%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.3%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.37%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.39%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 407.91 or 0.74% at 55676.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.05 points or 0.7% at 16599.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.43 points or 0.24% at 26481.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.91 points or 0.45% at 8279.93.

On BSE,1672 shares were trading in green, 1546 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

