Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 12.68 points or 0.29% at 4430.11 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 4.13%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.75%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.35%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.23%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 2.27%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.35%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.02%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 407.91 or 0.74% at 55676.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.05 points or 0.7% at 16599.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.43 points or 0.24% at 26481.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.91 points or 0.45% at 8279.93.

On BSE,1672 shares were trading in green, 1546 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

