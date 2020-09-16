Tilaknagar Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 380.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 156.12 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries reported to Rs 380.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 29.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 156.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 269.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 159.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 652.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 661.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

