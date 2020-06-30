Time Technoplast consolidated net profit declines 48.02% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.33% to Rs 916.14 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast declined 48.02% to Rs 38.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 916.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1082.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.58% to Rs 169.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 202.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 3578.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3563.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales916.141082.06 -15 3578.033563.74 0 OPM %12.8815.67 -13.9414.69 - PBDT93.05144.56 -36 392.96428.08 -8 PBT56.09106.12 -47 236.75281.93 -16 NP38.3073.68 -48 169.12202.74 -17
