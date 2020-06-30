Time Technoplast consolidated net profit declines 48.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.33% to Rs 916.14 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast declined 48.02% to Rs 38.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 916.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1082.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.58% to Rs 169.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 202.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 3578.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3563.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

916.141082.063578.033563.7412.8815.6713.9414.6993.05144.56392.96428.0856.09106.12236.75281.9338.3073.68169.12202.74

