Times Guaranty standalone net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.41% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Times Guaranty declined 9.62% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.700.74 -5 OPM %80.0081.08 -PBDT0.580.60 -3 PBT0.580.60 -3 NP0.470.52 -10
