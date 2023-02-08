Times Guaranty standalone net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.41% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Times Guaranty declined 9.62% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.700.7480.0081.080.580.600.580.600.470.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)