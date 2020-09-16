JUST IN
Business Standard

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.44% to Rs 16.35 crore

Net loss of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.44% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.3532.34 -49 OPM %0.2412.59 -PBDT-1.682.05 PL PBT-3.570.19 PL NP-2.860.15 PL

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:57 IST

