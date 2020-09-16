Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 42.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 42.91 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 42.76% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.9190.4412.2320.0826.2322.3524.5220.2619.4313.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)