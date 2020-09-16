Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 42.76% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 42.91 croreNet profit of Sandesh rose 42.76% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.9190.44 -53 OPM %12.2320.08 -PBDT26.2322.35 17 PBT24.5220.26 21 NP19.4313.61 43
