JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hind Commerce standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 42.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 42.91 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 42.76% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.9190.44 -53 OPM %12.2320.08 -PBDT26.2322.35 17 PBT24.5220.26 21 NP19.4313.61 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU