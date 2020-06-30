Tinna Trade reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tinna Trade standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Coronavirus outbreak may dampen trade prospects further: WTO
WTO asks members to share information on trade measures related to COVID-19
EU eyes 'mini deal' to ease US trade tensions
USMCA provides certainty on FDI: Mexican envoy
-
Sales decline 59.56% to Rs 43.56 croreNet Loss of Tinna Trade reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.56% to Rs 43.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.10% to Rs 291.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 477.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.56107.72 -60 291.02477.90 -39 OPM %-3.100.06 --0.341.49 - PBDT-2.18-0.27 -707 -2.943.77 PL PBT-2.62-0.70 -274 -4.662.06 PL NP-1.95-0.42 -364 -3.701.64 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU