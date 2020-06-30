JUST IN
Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 53.42 crore

Net Loss of Rossell India reported to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 53.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3154.39% to Rs 18.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 304.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 244.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.4245.45 18 304.05244.24 24 OPM %-19.52-29.55 -16.008.56 - PBDT-11.03-15.34 28 41.2110.66 287 PBT-13.22-17.60 25 32.590.70 4556 NP-18.81-15.14 -24 18.550.57 3154

