Nitiraj Engineers consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Omkar Overseas standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Omkar Overseas declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.64% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales01.07 -100 0.251.07 -77 OPM %04.67 --24.00-0.93 - PBDT0.050.10 -50 00.04 -100 PBT0.050.10 -50 00.04 -100 NP0.050.09 -44 00.03 -100

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:41 IST

