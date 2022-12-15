Heads UP Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Emami Realty Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2022.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 19.44 at 15-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20914 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 36.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8655 shares in the past one month.

Emami Realty Ltd soared 19.79% to Rs 85.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6557 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd advanced 16.02% to Rs 71.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd exploded 14.07% to Rs 38.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

