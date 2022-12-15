Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Overseas Bank, National Fertilizer Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India and UCO Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2022.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd soared 11.50% to Rs 28.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank surged 9.26% to Rs 35.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 117.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd spiked 8.71% to Rs 67.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India spurt 8.36% to Rs 173. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank exploded 8.26% to Rs 36.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 217.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

