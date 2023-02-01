JUST IN
Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 16.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 36.74 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 16.44% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.7434.79 6 OPM %31.6032.05 -PBDT13.5211.89 14 PBT12.7311.04 15 NP9.568.21 16

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:30 IST

