Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 16.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 16.44% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.36.7434.7931.6032.0513.5211.8912.7311.049.568.21

