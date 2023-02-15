Tirupati Sarjan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 42.53% to Rs 29.02 croreNet loss of Tirupati Sarjan reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.53% to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.0220.36 43 OPM %8.0315.82 -PBDT0.020.60 -97 PBT-0.210.38 PL NP-0.210.27 PL
