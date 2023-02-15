Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 61.95 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 63.64% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.61.9560.404.764.520.721.150.380.800.280.77

