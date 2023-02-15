JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 61.95 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 63.64% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales61.9560.40 3 OPM %4.764.52 -PBDT0.721.15 -37 PBT0.380.80 -53 NP0.280.77 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU