Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 37.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 26.80 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison declined 37.52% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.8027.87 -4 OPM %21.4628.38 -PBDT5.658.14 -31 PBT4.386.96 -37 NP3.235.17 -38
