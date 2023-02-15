Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 37.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 26.80 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 37.52% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.8027.8721.4628.385.658.144.386.963.235.17

