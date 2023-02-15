JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 37.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 26.80 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 37.52% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.8027.87 -4 OPM %21.4628.38 -PBDT5.658.14 -31 PBT4.386.96 -37 NP3.235.17 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU