Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.97%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.69%

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd gained 4.97% today to trade at Rs 86.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.69% to quote at 36094.27. The index is up 1.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brightcom Group Ltd increased 3.7% and Wipro Ltd added 2.76% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 58.04 % over last one year compared to the 23.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has added 13.73% over last one month compared to 1.38% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.79% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28310 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68705 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 87.75 on 25 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.45 on 21 Dec 2020.

