Mazagon Dock board to consider interim dividend on Dec. 28

-
ALSO READ
Mazagon Dock soars after partnership with Russia's Zvezda for commercial ships
Volumes soar at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd counter
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY22 PAT grows 36% to Rs 135 cr, hits all-time high
Mazagon Dock delivers Destroyer (Visakhapatnam) ship to Indian Navy
Market opens on weak note; breadth weak
-
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, to consider declaration of interim dividend for financial year 2021-22.
The company has fixed Friday, 07 January 2022, as the record date for the same.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. The company's main activities are construction of warships and submarines with facilities situated at Mumbai and Nhava (under development). It has the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979.
As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 84.83% stake held in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.87% to Rs 135.03 crore on a 42.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,570.11 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 264.75 on the BSE.
In the past one year, the stock has gained 27.47% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.97% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU