Mazagon Dock board to consider interim dividend on Dec. 28

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, to consider declaration of interim dividend for financial year 2021-22.

The company has fixed Friday, 07 January 2022, as the record date for the same.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. The company's main activities are construction of warships and submarines with facilities situated at Mumbai and Nhava (under development). It has the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979.

As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 84.83% stake held in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.87% to Rs 135.03 crore on a 42.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,570.11 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 264.75 on the BSE.

In the past one year, the stock has gained 27.47% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.97% during the same period.

