JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 8.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 93.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.08% to Rs 6.21 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 93.02% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.08% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.2110.91 -43 OPM %-18.0483.41 -PBDT5.1894.53 -95 PBT4.9294.27 -95 NP4.9570.87 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU