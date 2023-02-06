Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 93.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.08% to Rs 6.21 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 93.02% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.08% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

