Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 320.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 320.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 224.32% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.92% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

