Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 320.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 224.32% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of Titan Securities rose 320.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 224.32% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.92% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.200.37 224 2.091.84 14 OPM %40.8316.22 -19.1430.98 - PBDT0.490.07 600 0.430.55 -22 PBT0.460.03 1433 0.310.42 -26 NP0.840.20 320 2.171.30 67
