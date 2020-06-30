Kotia Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.87% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Kotia Enterprises rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.87% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.04% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.67% to Rs 40.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

