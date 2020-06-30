Franklin Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mihika Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Duroply Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the March 2020 quarter
Tilaknagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.77 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 4.61 croreNet loss of Franklin Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.44% to Rs 13.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.614.45 4 13.1417.39 -24 OPM %-2.391.12 -0.080.92 - PBDT-0.030.05 PL 0.090.16 -44 PBT-0.060.02 PL 0.060.13 -54 NP-0.050.02 PL 0.040.13 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU