Munjal Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 342.05 crore

Net loss of Munjal Auto Industries reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 342.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.55% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 1235.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1214.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales342.05298.97 14 1235.571214.03 2 OPM %3.186.24 -3.665.70 - PBDT10.3019.05 -46 38.5768.95 -44 PBT-1.9313.88 PL 7.0748.69 -85 NP-1.8411.20 PL 4.1235.97 -89

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 18:54 IST

