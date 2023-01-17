Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 15.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 478.45 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 15.30% to Rs 28.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 478.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 455.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.478.45455.0316.8622.43119.82141.3732.9149.1628.7433.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)