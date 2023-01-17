Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 15.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 478.45 croreNet profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 15.30% to Rs 28.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 478.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 455.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales478.45455.03 5 OPM %16.8622.43 -PBDT119.82141.37 -15 PBT32.9149.16 -33 NP28.7433.93 -15
