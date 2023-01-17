Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Niwas Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.07 86 OPM %46.1571.43 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.060.05 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU