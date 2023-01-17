JUST IN
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.07 86 OPM %46.1571.43 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.060.05 20

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 17:18 IST

