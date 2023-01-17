Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.130.0746.1571.430.060.050.060.050.060.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)