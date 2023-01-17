JUST IN
Business Standard

J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.14 -7 OPM %69.2364.29 -PBDT0.090.09 0 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.070.07 0

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 17:18 IST

