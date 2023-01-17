J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.130.1469.2364.290.090.090.090.090.070.07

