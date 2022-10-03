Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1589.35, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% slide in NIFTY and a 10.68% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12971.9, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

