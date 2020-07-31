Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 10.89%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2703, up 10.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.82% gain in NIFTY and a 40.99% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2703, up 10.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 11070.5. The Sensex is at 37605.17, down 0.35%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 15.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10766.05, up 3.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

