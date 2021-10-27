Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY22 PAT rises 2% to Rs 316 cr

On a consolidated basis, Torrent Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 1.93% to Rs 316 crore on a 5.94% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 2,137 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21, bouyed by strong momentum in branded generic markets.

On a consolidated basis, gross profit rose 5% to Rs 1,542 crore in Q2 September 2021 as compared to Rs 1,463 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA jumped 11% to Rs 711 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 641 crore in Q2 FY21. R&D spend gained 9% to Rs 130 crore in Q2 September 2021 from Rs 119 crore in Q2 September 2020.

India revenues stood at Rs 1,087 crore during the quarter, growing by 13% over the corresponding quarter, last year. Underlying growth adjusted for dispatch related delays last year was at 16%. As per secondary market data (AIOCD), Torrent Pharmaceuticals' Q2 FY22. IPM growth stood at 15%. MR productivity for the quarter was at Rs 9.90 lakh with MR strength of 3,600.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals slipped 1.82% to Rs 2,888.70 on BSE. Torrent Pharmaceuticals (TPL) is the eighth largest player in the domestic pharmaceutical market with a presence in therapeutic segments like CVS, GI, CNS and VMN. The company has an arrangement with Novo Nordisk for manufacturing and supplying insulin for the Indian market. The exports business of TPL is carried out both by its foreign subsidiaries as well as directly by the parent company. TPL markets both branded generics and generic generics, and participates in the institutional segment of export markets.

