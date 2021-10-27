FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 94.37 points or 0.66% at 14386.78 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Heritage Foods Ltd (up 6.42%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 5%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.98%),Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 4.18%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 3.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were L T Foods Ltd (up 2.87%), DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 2.42%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 2.24%), Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 2.22%), and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 2.11%).

On the other hand, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 1.98%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 1.41%), and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 0.9%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.38 or 0.24% at 61496.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.1 points or 0.25% at 18313.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.98 points or 0.57% at 28611.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.58 points or 0.41% at 8938.93.

On BSE,1859 shares were trading in green, 812 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

