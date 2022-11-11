JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 169.04 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems declined 24.44% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 169.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales169.04138.80 22 OPM %3.033.02 -PBDT4.504.08 10 PBT4.013.82 5 NP1.702.25 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU