Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 169.04 croreNet profit of Total Transport Systems declined 24.44% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 169.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales169.04138.80 22 OPM %3.033.02 -PBDT4.504.08 10 PBT4.013.82 5 NP1.702.25 -24
