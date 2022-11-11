Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 169.04 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems declined 24.44% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 169.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.169.04138.803.033.024.504.084.013.821.702.25

