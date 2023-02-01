Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 68.22 points or 2.17% at 3074.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 7.11%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5.23%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.98%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.4%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.35%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.34%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.3%), SJVN Ltd (down 1.03%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.8%).

On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 2.95%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.12%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.56%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 418.54 or 0.7% at 59968.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.15 points or 0.39% at 17730.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.1 points or 0.27% at 28281.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.68 points or 0.18% at 8833.38.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1562 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

